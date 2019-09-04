Very hot and humid today, slightly cooler to end the week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s another muggy morning with temperatures into the upper 60s and lows 70s and some patchy fog.
We’ll see more sunshine and heat throughout the day today as temperatures climb into the mid-90s this afternoon. Expecting highs back around 94-97 degrees this afternoon.
Humidity should stay high and that will bring heat index values that will likely exceed 100 degrees this afternoon. Expect a few clouds to roll in later this afternoon and evening as a “cool” front pushes through.
There won’t be a major cool down behind this, but it should provide us with a break from the extreme humidity for Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures Thursday and Friday will likely be into the upper 80s, but the 90s and humidity will be back for the weekend. We are also keeping an eye on early next week for some extreme heat as well.
Hurricane Dorian sped up quite a bit yesterday and is now just east of Daytona, Florida. The storm will continue to speed up today and should be along the South Carolina coastline by early Thursday.
For more information on Dorian, please go to our Hurricane page or track the hurricane live on the 48 Weather App.
