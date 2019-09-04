Very hot and humid today, slightly cooler to end the week

We’ll see more sunshine and heat throughout the day today as temperatures climb into the mid-90s this afternoon. Expecting highs back around 94-97 degrees this afternoon. Humidity should stay high and that will bring heat index values that will likely exceed 100 degrees this afternoon. Expect a few clouds to roll in later this afternoon and evening as a “cool” front pushes through. There won’t be a major cool down behind this, but it should provide us with a break from the extreme humidity for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will likely be into the upper 80s, but the 90s and humidity will be back for the weekend. We are also keeping an eye on early next week for some extreme heat as well.