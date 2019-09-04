Learning more about Elkmont dad allegedly killed by teen son

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Limestone County are working to put together a timeline in the shooting deaths of a family in Elkmont.
John and Mary Sisk, and three children, were shot and killed Monday night. Sheriff Mike Blakely says John Sisk’s 14-year-old son confessed to the crime. The teen is currently being held in a juvenile detention center and is facing five juvenile murder charges.
WAFF 48 News has learned John Sisk worked several jobs, including at a Harley Davidson shop. He also graduated from a cosmetology school in Madison.
Employees at the school knew him well. One said he was a great employee, a great coworker and, most importantly, a great friend.
“I first met John in 2011. He graduated from Paul Mitchell the School in 2012. At that time I had the opportunity to be his teacher. He was an incredible student. He was liked by all his classmates. Wonderful at everything he put his mind to,” said director Nata Townsend.
Sisk wasn’t just a student at the school, Townsend says he was one of the best.
“He was a part of our advanced program and even made the dean’s list nationwide with all Paul Mitchell schools,” said Townsend.
Townsend says she also knew Mary, John’s wife, who Limestone County sheriff’s deputies say was killed at their house on Ridge Road in Elkmont.
“I did get to meet Mary several times. She was so supportive of John and his career and anything he wanted to do. She came in and let him work on her hair,” said Townsend.
Like a lot of the neighbors on the quiet Ridge Road, Townsend says it’s hard to believe one of her former students, his wife, and three of his kids have been killed.
“I was deeply saddened and shocked when I found out about the tragic loss of John and his wife and entire family,” said Townsend.
The director of this school says a lot of alumni have called and sent messages on Facebook shocked and saddened about the family killing.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.