Man dies following July tractor wreck in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police say a tractor driver who was in a wreck on July 15 has died.
Police say Roy William Johnson, 76, was driving a John Deere tractor on Blue Spring Road that night. He was traveling southbound in the left lane.
Police say another vehicle that was traveling south on Blue Spring Road rear-ended the tractor at Mount Vernon Road after not seeing it in the roadway. The tractor flipped, ejecting Johnson.
Johnson was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.
Police say he died Monday night.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.