Governor awards $3M to volunteer services for child abuse, neglect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gov. Kay Ivey is awarding a grant of more than $3 million to support volunteer services for abused, abandoned or neglected children in Alabama.
Some advocates in Madison County known as Court Appointed Juvenile Advocates, or CAJA, will benefit from the grant.
“The benefit of the CAJA is that CAJA will have one family at a time, and so they can devote all of that attention to make sure the needs of that child are being met,” said Laura Kovalcik, executive director of CAJA of Madison County.
Kovalcik coordinates more than 80 volunteers to stand up for abused or neglected kids in court.
But when money is tight, not all of her attention can be put on the kids.
“We were constantly fundraising, constantly grant writing. A lot of my job was trying to pay the bills,” she said. “But with this new grant, that has lessened considerably and we’re able to grow.”
Kovalcik says this is the third installment of the grant, a sign that the administrator of the funds, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, is happy with the progress of different counties statewide.
“It allows me to spend more of my time recruiting and training volunteers, which is what we really need to serve more children," she said.
Statewide, Kovalcik says grant money is helping children in areas that never had the resources before.
“We didn’t have a lot of counties with CASA or CAJA in Alabama and now that is expanding rapidly," she said.
Kovalicik said her goal is to make sure every child in Madison County who needs a CAJA has one, and with this grant money, they’re getting closer.
Kovalcik says the volunteer base for Madison County CAJA has been growing consistently for 10 years.
