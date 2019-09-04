Deputies: drugs, firearms and cash found in chicken houses in East Alabama

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Clay County deputies assisted by officers from the Lineville Police Department and Ashland Police Department said they found drugs, cash, firearms and drug paraphernalia in chicken houses.
Those chicken houses are located at 508 Highway 9, in Delta.
Law enforcement officers say during the search on August 30 they found approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine, $7,068.75 in cash, several firearms, marijuana, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Justin Michael Smith was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This investigation is still ongoing and deputies said additional charges and arrests are expected.
