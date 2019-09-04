A cool front will knock down humidity for Thursday

Abundant sunshine this afternoon will boost temperatures into the middle 90s, dew points will continue to climb as well leaving us feeling more humid.
Skies stay clear overnight tonight with lows falling into the upper 60s to low 70s. A weak “cool front” will come through tonight and it will only knock down temperatures a few degrees and lower the humidity. Winds will be breezy on Thursday with slightly cooler temps in the forecast, highs will be seasonal in the upper 80s.
Right now the weekend looks hot but dry, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. The real hot temperatures will start off next week with highs in the upper 90s to 100°, the First Alert is out for this heat.
No significant chances of rain in the forecast for now.
