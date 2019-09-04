Athens event center to be given to Alabama Veterans Museum

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives is looking to soon have a new home, according to our news partners at The Athens News Courier.
On Tuesday, the Limestone County Commission voted for a deed to transfer the Limestone County Event Center to the museum.
“We think this will be a wonderful opportunity for the county and city to really grow this museum,” Sandy Thompson, director of the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, told The Athens News Courier. “We’re thankful and appreciative and hope everyone will keep supporting us.”
The museum board has hired an architect who will help plan how the event center will be modified for the museum. Leaders hope the space will accommodate a small theater for films and a virtual reality system that will provide a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) component.
“We’re going to make Limestone County proud,” Jerry Crabtree, president of the museum’s board, told The Athens News Courier. “It’s a wise choice, and it’s a great day.”
Leaders aren’t yet sure when the museum will open at its new location but hope it will be within a year. A final draft of the deed is expected to come before the commission at its next meeting.
