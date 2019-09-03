14-year-old confesses to killing five family members in Limestone County

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department is confirming that a 14-year-old has confessed to killing five family members in the Elkmont community.
The incident happened around 10:30 Monday night. Around 1:15 a.m., Limestone County Sheriff’s Dept. spokesman Stephen Young told us that deputies were called to the scene by a juvenile in the house who says he was downstairs when he heard shooting upstairs.
Deputies found one adult and two juveniles dead, and one adult and one juvenile with critical injuries. The adult was flown to Huntsville Hospital, the juvenile was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Just before 3:00 a.m., Sheriff Mike Blakely arrived on the scene to tell deputies and investigators that the two surviving victims had died, and the 14-year-old who called authorities confessed to the crime.
WAFF 48′s Eric Graves has been on the scene since the news broke and will be giving us live updates throughout the morning online and on air starting at 4:30 a.m.
Officials at Elkmont High School are asking for prayers for the school and community. Officials say they will have grief counselors at the school today.
The sheriff tells us that the victims were the father, step-mother, and siblings of the shooter.
We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.