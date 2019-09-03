WeatherReady Fest coming to Huntsville this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Join the WAFF 48 weather team for WeatherReady Fest 2019 at UAH this Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It will be at the Charger Union and the Shelby Center for Science and Technology.
WeatherReady Fest is an annual event that coincides with the National Weather Association’s annual meeting, which is being held in Huntsville this year.
WAFF meteorologists will be there with the Storm Tracker.
WeatherReady Fest is a day filled with weather safety presentations, tips on disaster preparation and fun and games for the kids. Tickets are free but you will need to register ahead of time.
Visit the WeatherReady Fest website for tickets and to reserve your arrival time.
