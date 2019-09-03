SEC has 6 teams in AP Top 25 Poll for Week 2

(WSFA) - The first games of the 2019 college football season are behind us. Tuesday, the Associated Press released its Week 2 Top 25 poll and the Clemson Tigers continue to sit on top with 1,542 votes.
The Crimson Tide continues to follow at No. 2 with 1,493 votes, less than 50 votes separating them from the defending national champions.
Three other SEC teams find themselves in the Top 10. They include Georgia (unchanged at No. 3), LSU (unchanged from No. 6) and Auburn, rising from No. 16 to No. 10 after a late game-winning touchdown against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.
Two other SEC teams find themselves in the Top 25. They include Florida (falling from No. 8 to No. 11), and Texas A&M (unchanged at No. 12).
The Top 25 includes 26 teams. They are:
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Auburn
- Florida
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Washington
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Wisconsin
- UCF
- Michigan State
- Iowa
- Syracuse
- Washington State
- Sanford
- Boise State
- Nebraska and Iowa State tied with 86 votes each.
