5 people shot, 3 killed in Limestone County

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department is confirming that five people have been shot, three of them fatally, on Ridge Road in the Elkmont area. The two surviving victims were taken to nearby hospitals via helicopter.
The incident happened around 10:30 Monday night.
Around 1:15 a.m., Limestone County Sheriff’s Dept. spokesman Stephen Young told us that deputies were called to the scene by a juvenile in the house who says he was downstairs when he heard shooting upstairs. Deputies found one adult and two juveniles dead, and one adult and one juvenile with critical injuries. The adult was flown to Huntsville Hospital, the juvenile was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
At this time, deputies say they aren’t sure if there’s a gunman on the loose, or if the shooter is among the victims.
WAFF 48′s Eric Graves has been on the scene since the news broke and will be giving us live updates throughout the morning online and on air starting at 4:30 a.m.
We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.
