More sunshine Wednesday & rising temperatures

Skies stay clear overnight tonight with lows falling into the upper 60s to low 70s, patchy fog may be possible in some spots.
Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer with the heat index likely exceeding 100 degrees during the afternoon, a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. A weak “cool front” will come through Wednesday and that trigger a few isolated rain showers, other than that it will only knock down temperatures a few degrees and lower the humidity.
Right now, the weekend looks hot but dry, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be even hotter by early next week with a forecast high of 100 degrees for Monday!
For more information on Hurricane Dorian, please go to waff.com or track the hurricane live on the 48 Weather App!
