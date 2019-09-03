More heat, humidity, & sunshine

Happy Tuesday! Another warm and muggy morning out there and we’re expecting more of that for much of the next week.
The summer heat and humidity continue today and will be with us for much of the 10-day forecast. Highs today will climb back into the mid-90s and feels like temperatures will likely be near 100-degrees with high humidity levels. Expect plenty of sunshine here today and much of the week as high pressure holds on strong. Wednesday may be even warmer with temperatures a few degrees warmer, and high humidity continuing. That means we can expect feels like temps into the 100s again, with more sunshine. Passing clouds will move in late Wednesday with a passing “cold” front, which will bring in lower humidity to close out the week.
Still keeping our eyes on Hurricane Dorian, now down to a Category 3 Hurricane still tormenting the Bahamas. The storm is stationary, pinwheeling just to the north of the Grand Bahama Island, roughly 100 miles to the east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Direct landfall in Florida is looking less likely, but there is still potential for landfall along the North Carolina coast later this week. Even if the storm does not make direct landfall, it will still present hurricane force winds for many places along the Florida coastline as well as a dangerous storm surge along the Atlantic Coastline. Stay tuned for more updates on Dorian throughout the day.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
