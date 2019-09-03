More heat, humidity, & sunshine

Still keeping our eyes on Hurricane Dorian, now down to a Category 3 Hurricane still tormenting the Bahamas. The storm is stationary, pinwheeling just to the north of the Grand Bahama Island, roughly 100 miles to the east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Direct landfall in Florida is looking less likely, but there is still potential for landfall along the North Carolina coast later this week. Even if the storm does not make direct landfall, it will still present hurricane force winds for many places along the Florida coastline as well as a dangerous storm surge along the Atlantic Coastline. Stay tuned for more updates on Dorian throughout the day.