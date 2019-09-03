Mobile BayBears play final game before becoming Rocket City Trash Pandas

(Source: Rocket City Trash Pandas)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 2, 2019 at 8:51 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 9:19 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Mobile BayBears played their final game Monday. Unfortunately, the team didn’t end the season with a win.

The BayBears lost to the Tennessee Smokies 5-4 at home.

This was the team’s last game before leaving Mobile to become the Rocket City Trash Pandas next season.

The Trash Pandas tweeted a progress picture for their new stadium that’s under construction in Madison.

The Trash Pandas will be the double A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

