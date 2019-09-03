Heat index climbing this afternoon

Abundant sunshine this afternoon will boost temperatures into the middle 90s, dew points will continue to climb as well leaving us feeling more humid.
Skies stay clear overnight tonight with lows falling into the upper 60s to low 70s, patchy fog may be possible in some spots. Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer with the heat index likely exceeding 100 degrees during the afternoon, a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out.
A weak “cool front” will come through Wednesday and that trigger a few isolated rain showers, other that that it will only knock down temperatures a few degrees and lower the humidity. Right now the weekend looks hot but dry, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.
10:00 AM Hurricane Dorian Update: Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 2 with sustained winds around 110 mph. It has finally started to track NW but sis still moving very slowly. Satellite imagery is showing that the eye wall has now filled in with clouds, but the storm continues to grow in size. This growth will result in a larger radius for tropical to hurricane force winds for areas of Florida and Georgia. Dangerous storms surge will also continue over the next few days with the threat of flash flooding. Dorian will continue to track up the East Coast and will likely bring coastal flooding to areas of the Carolinas.
