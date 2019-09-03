Heat index climbing this afternoon

10:00 AM Hurricane Dorian Update: Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 2 with sustained winds around 110 mph. It has finally started to track NW but sis still moving very slowly. Satellite imagery is showing that the eye wall has now filled in with clouds, but the storm continues to grow in size. This growth will result in a larger radius for tropical to hurricane force winds for areas of Florida and Georgia. Dangerous storms surge will also continue over the next few days with the threat of flash flooding. Dorian will continue to track up the East Coast and will likely bring coastal flooding to areas of the Carolinas.