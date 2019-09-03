Fines increase for Alabama’s move over law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you don’t “move over” it’s going to cost you more!
The fines for Alabama’s move over law went up Sunday September 1st.
The first violation had been $25. Now, it will cost you $100 for the first violation, $150 for the second, and $200 for the third or any subsequent violations.
The law requires drivers to move over a lane when they see something like a police car, emergency vehicle, tow truck, or even a garbage truck parked on the side of the road while personnel do their job.
If it’s not safe to move over, drivers must slow down. On the interstate that is 15 miles below the speed limit.
“That’s something we take personal because as you know we’ve had several troopers and police officers hit on the side of the road here within the past year,” said Corporal Steve Smith, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.