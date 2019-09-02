New litter law now in effect in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The state of Alabama is cracking down on people who litter. A new law goes into effect today, bringing with it harsher penalties.
“One thing that we struggle with constantly in the city of Birmingham is the amount of litter, specifically litter that’s thrown from motor vehicles,” says Birmingham City Council Member Hunter Williams.
The Alabama State Legislature passed a law that has upgraded littering, especially litter thrown from cars, from a Class C to a Class B misdemeanor. That means possible jail time up to six months and fines up to $3,000, plus court fees. The new law also mentions mandatory community service. Williams is glad state lawmakers are acting, but says we have a bigger problem locally.
“But we’ve also experienced companies coming into the city limits of Birmingham and throwing their garbage somewhere within the city limits hoping that public works would pick it up instead of paying the dumping fees.”
Because of that, those responsible can face more than just the jail time and fees from the state.
“If you decide to litter within the city of Birmingham, not only will the city go after you for that criminal littering but we will also try to withhold a business license so that company will not be able to do business in the city limits.”
And 50% of any fines issued will be put to the state’s general fund.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.