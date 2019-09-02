Morgan County churches looking for Dorian donations

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Formally known as the Grant Street Church of Christ, the Decatur Church of Christ is teaming up with the Priceville Church of Christ to collect items for Hurricane Dorian.
In the last year alone, the Decatur Church of Christ has collected and donated items for 19 disasters across the southeast.
As their 20th trip commences, outreach leader Cody Michael says they are already anticipating what people will need.
In the last few days, members have collected dozens of non-perishables, cleaning supplies and even pet food.
The outreach director is asking the community once again to help those whose homes and lives have been turned upside down.
“Anytime we go to a hurricane, there’s no electricity. You have to have enough gas to get yourself in and out, so we fill up the bed of our truck with gas cans. Any kind of financial money we can use goes to gas for filling ourselves up, but also filling up generators when we get where we’re going for other people,” Michael explains.
Michael and his team tell me they plan on going to the most affected areas after Hurricane Dorian makes landfall.
You can donate items at the Priceville Church of Christ Tuesday, September 3rd and 10th from 5pm to 7pm. In exchange, you’ll get a glass of fresh lemonade.
Donations are accepted at the Decatur Church of Christ anytime.
To learn more about how you can contribute, click here.
