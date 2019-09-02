Maxwell AFB stages for FEMA, lands 50+ Navy helicopters from coast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you noticed a number of helicopters flying over the skies of Montgomery Sunday, you were witnessing the preparations ahead of Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.
Here’s some video posted to social media by Maxwell Air Force Base.
Maxwell officials say more than 50 helicopters from multiple squadrons at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Naval Station Mayport are now stationed at the base.
Personnel from FEMA and the Defense Logistics Agency started arriving on Thursday to start preparing to receive trailers of food, water and other necessary supplies FEMA may use after the hurricane passes. There are at least 100 18-wheelers loaded with supplies already staged on base with “several hundred” more expected soon.
"As we have for the last several hurricane seasons, Team 4-2 and Maxwell Air Force Base are ready to support whole-of-government efforts to provide Americans emergency relief,” said Col. Patrick Carley, 42nd Air Base Wing commander. “While we don’t know what will happen when Dorian makes landfall, we can be ready to provide assistance.”
Maxwell has also been a staging location for response teams in the past, specifically for hurricanes like Irma, Florence and Michael in 2017 and 2018.
