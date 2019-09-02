Lauderdale County Sheriff wants higher deputy pay

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Lauderdale County’s sheriff says he wants better pay for his deputies and jail staff.
Now, he’s pushing the county commission to make it happen.
Our news partners at the Times Daily talked with Sheriff Rick Singleton about it.
He says he’s asking for new deputies to make $36,000 a year, and new corrections officers to make 30.
Singleton says he’s lost four deputies recently, and three of them went to other law enforcement jobs that pay better.
Read more at the Times Daily.
