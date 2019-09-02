Hot, Humid, & Sunny for Labor Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Labor Day! That humidity started to creep back in as we went throughout the weekend and you can feel it this morning with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s.
A hot and humid afternoon expected today with temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. Feels like temperatures will be into the upper 90s.
Expect some clouds to mix in with the sunshine later today, but overall there still should be quite a bit of sunshine.
An isolated storm or two is possible for parts of northeast Alabama as we move into the afternoon today, but don’t expect anything to last long at all.
In fact, it should be a relatively dry week all around. Temperatures will remain hot through the middle of the week, but a weak cold front will pass through late Wednesday and early Thursday which will bring in some slightly cooler air and lower humidity.
All eyes in the weather world continue to be on Hurricane Dorian, still a Category 5 Hurricane this morning over the Bahamas and just east of the Florida coast.
Direct landfall in Florida is still in question. Even if the storm does not make direct landfall in Florida, it will still present hurricane force winds for many places along the Florida coastline.
Stay tuned for more updates on Dorian throughout the day.
