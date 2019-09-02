Hot, Humid, & Sunny for Labor Day

A hot and humid afternoon expected today with temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. Feels like temperatures will be into the upper 90s. Expect some clouds to mix in with the sunshine later today, but overall there still should be quite a bit of sunshine. An isolated storm or two is possible for parts of northeast Alabama as we move into the afternoon today, but don’t expect anything to last long at all. In fact, it should be a relatively dry week all around. Temperatures will remain hot through the middle of the week, but a weak cold front will pass through late Wednesday and early Thursday which will bring in some slightly cooler air and lower humidity.