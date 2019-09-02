GreatCall recalls Lively Mobile Plus Emergency Alert device due to risk of call button failure

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Thousands of emergency alert devices are being recalled because they may fail in an emergency!
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall on over 44,000 ‘Lively Mobile Plus’ emergency alert devices.
The call button on these devices can fail when pushed by the consumer in an emergency.
The recalled devices are silver and black and have “GreatCall” printed near the top of the front of the device.
Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the device and contact GreatCall to receive a full refund.
Read more at the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
