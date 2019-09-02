Alabama food banks get slice of $5 million Publix donation

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSFA) - Several food banks around Alabama are getting large monetary donations thanks to Publix Super Markets Charities.
September is Hunger Action Month, and the grocery store chain is putting its money into action with donations totaling $5 million to Feeding America® member food banks, schools and other nonprofit organizations across the Southeast.
In Alabama, four food banks are going to benefit from a half-million dollars in much-needed funds.
- Community Food Bank of Central Alabama (Birmingham) will get $150,000
- Feeding the Gulf Coast (Theodore) will get $150,000
- Food Bank of North Alabama (Huntsville) will get $100,000
- Montgomery Area Food Bank (Montgomery) will get $100,000
Publix says the donations will support pantries and meal programs in the communities surrounding Publix stores. This brings the company’s charitable contributions to hunger relief organizations over the last five years to more than $22 million.
“Millions of people in the Southeast — many of them children and seniors — may not know where they will find their next meal," said Kelly Williams-Puccio, executive director of Publix Super Markets Charities. "Together, we can help change that. We are proud to continue our commitment to feeding communities across the Southeast and offer dignity and nourishment to our neighbors in need.”
Throughout the day, Publix associates and leadership will visit 18 Feeding America member food banks and partner agencies in Publix’s seven state operating area to volunteer and deliver contributions.
According to the USDA, 1 in 8 people across the U.S. struggles with hunger, including more than 9 million people in Publix’s operating area.
