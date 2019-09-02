AAMU wins historic season opener

CANTON, Ohio (WAFF) - The Alabama A&M University football team is back in town after a historic win in Canton, Ohio.
The Bulldogs edged out Morehouse College in the inaugural Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
A&M, guided by quarterback Aqeel Glass, led the entire game until a minute left in the final quarter, when Morehouse running back Santo Dunn jumped into the end zone to give Morehouse a 30-28 lead.
Glass rallied his team and threw a winning touchdown with three seconds on the clock. The final score was 35-30.
Coach Connell Maynor says he is happy for the win, but knows the team still has work to do to keep a winning streak.
“All wins are good wins and that’s what we went there for, to get the win and we won it. We accomplished that goal of winning one game at time. We’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Maynor. “We made a lot of mistakes. You normally make your biggest improvements from week one to week two, so we’re looking to make those big improvements this week.”
The Bulldogs host the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions Saturday at 6 p.m.
