Project Playground letting kids design where they want to have fun

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Project Playground is a plan to make a new play space at the base of Lowe Mill A&E’s water tower in Huntsville.
On September 7, there is a family festival at Lowe Mill A&E’s water tower with food, games, vendors and fun for the whole family.
Kids are going to get the opportunity to imagine their perfect playground, and from there, organizers will work with designers to create the final product.
The event will cost $6 per person or $25 for the whole family. All proceeds will go to funding the playground project.
You can get more details from organizer Conner Knapp in the interview.
