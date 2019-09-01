More 90s and sun for Labor Day Monday

Perfect weather will continue for this Labor Day holiday weekend with a quiet Sunday evening ahead of us, lows will fall into the upper 60s under clear skies.
Labor Day Monday will be a repeat of what we saw over the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies and highs staying seasonal in the lower 90s.
The heat and humidity will gradually increase by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s.
Oddly enough, we do not have any rain in the forecast for your next ten days and temperatures will dip slightly into the upper 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Hurricane Dorian Update As of 4:00 PM CDT: Still a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds around 185 mph with gusts over 220 mph. The Bahamas remain under a Hurricane Warning and parts of the central Florida East Coast are also under Hurricane Warnings. Life threatening storm surge and dangerously strong winds remain to be the biggest threats along with heavy rainfall, any slight shift west will bring greater impacts to Florida. There is not much of a shift in the forecast for Dorian’s path as it will eventually track north, locations in Georgia and the Carolinas should expect dangerous storm surge, high winds and potential flooding by midweek… more updates to follow.
