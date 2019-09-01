More 90s and sun for Labor Day Monday

Hurricane Dorian Update As of 4:00 PM CDT: Still a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds around 185 mph with gusts over 220 mph. The Bahamas remain under a Hurricane Warning and parts of the central Florida East Coast are also under Hurricane Warnings. Life threatening storm surge and dangerously strong winds remain to be the biggest threats along with heavy rainfall, any slight shift west will bring greater impacts to Florida. There is not much of a shift in the forecast for Dorian’s path as it will eventually track north, locations in Georgia and the Carolinas should expect dangerous storm surge, high winds and potential flooding by midweek… more updates to follow.