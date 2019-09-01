Man charged with capital murder in court on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of four suspects charged in a murder on Binford Drive in Huntsville goes to court this week.
Fotino Davis will go before a judge on Thursday for a status hearing in Madison County Court.
Davis and three other men - Welton Brown, Charles Mosby and Kason Grady are all charged with capital murder.
Raemon Ross was found shot to death inside his Binford Drive apartment last year during what police call a home invasion.
Brown and Mosy are set to go on trial next month.
