Madison County jail Inmate dead from apparent suicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Investigators say an inmate was found dead inside his cell from an apparent suicide.
Lieutenant Donny Shaw says detention officers were conducting routine cell checks around 8:30 this morning. They found a 42-year-old male hanging from his bunk by a piece of jail clothing. Shaw says jail personnel immediately started life saving procedures but the inmate was pronounced dead at short time later at Huntsville Hospital.
The male, who’s name is not being released, was in jail on felony drug charges and criminal mischief. Shaw says he was being housed in the medical ward due to a pre-existing injury he received prior to his arrest on August 26th. Shaw says the inmate made no previous suicidal statements to any jail employees nor had he made any attempts at suicide while he jail.
“Our thoughts are with his family. The safety of our inmates is of utmost importance, and our staff works hard everyday to try and prevent these types of incidents,” said Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner.
