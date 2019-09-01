Lawrence County investigating deadly shooting

MOULTON Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating and early morning shooting. Deputies were called to a report of a person shot around 2:50 a.m. on County Road 268 north of Town Creek. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot and taken by private vehicle to Helen Keller Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Sheriff’s investigators tell WAFF they interviewed multiple witnesses in regards to the shooting. Right now, they’re not saying if there is a suspect related to this case.
