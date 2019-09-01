Labor Day Weekend Continues On A High Note

Labor Day Weekend continues to be in good shape. Morning temperatures are mild, but the heat will crank up this afternoon. Highs will be near 90 degrees. Dew points are a tad bit higher, but still not at the very top of the muggy meter.
Labor Day can expect much of the same. No rain is expected in the near future. Monday will feature sunshine, a comfortable morning, and a hot afternoon.
Hurricane Dorian is a violent CAT 4 major hurricane. It is tracking W at 8 mph. The northwestern Bahamas are under a Hurricane Warning as Dorian closes in on the area. The National Hurricane Center warns that life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall expected over the northwestern Bahamas.
Since yesterday morning, the track still suggests it will turn north and ride along the eastern coastline instead of meeting the Florida coastline directly by making landfall. Florida, and other Atlantic coastal states, still remain on high alert. Continue to check in with the WAFF First Alert Weather Team on the latest on Hurricane Dorian.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.