Sunny and hot Labor Day Weekend

Hurricane Dorian has intensified into a strong CAT 4 hurricane. It is tracking WNW at 12 mph. Dorian will continue to travel through favorable conditions as it approaches the Florida east coast. The latest track brings a significant change. The track has shifted eastward, and instead of meeting the Florida coastline directly, it will turn north and ride along the eastern coastline. Florida still remains on high alert. Continue to check in with the WAFF First Alert Weather Team on the latest on Hurricane Dorian.