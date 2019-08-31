Sunny and hot Labor Day Weekend

It is a splendid start to the Labor Day Weekend! Temperatures are comfortable to start things off this morning, but this afternoon will be hot with highs peaking into the low 90s. The lower humidity in place will help it be less oppressive during peak heating hours.
Humidity will creep up a tad tomorrow, and a few more clouds could form, but it sky will still be mostly sunny. Highs will peak in the lowers 90s through Labor Day. No rain is expected, so feel free to carry on with any outdoor plans.
Hurricane Dorian has intensified into a strong CAT 4 hurricane. It is tracking WNW at 12 mph. Dorian will continue to travel through favorable conditions as it approaches the Florida east coast. The latest track brings a significant change. The track has shifted eastward, and instead of meeting the Florida coastline directly, it will turn north and ride along the eastern coastline. Florida still remains on high alert. Continue to check in with the WAFF First Alert Weather Team on the latest on Hurricane Dorian.
