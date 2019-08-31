Saturday is International Overdose Awareness Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today is International Overdose Awareness Day. It’s a global event held on the last Saturday in August each year. The goal is to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death.
Thousand of people die each year from drug overdose. According to statistics, in 2017 there were more than 70,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States. In Alabama, drug overdose deaths increased significantly by 11.1 percent from 2016 to 2017. Most of those deaths involved opioids, according to reports.
To learn more about International Overdose Awareness Day click this link: https://www.overdoseday.com/
