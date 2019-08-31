Hurricane Dorian is a strong CAT 4 major hurricane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -
Hurricane Dorian continues to churn over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean, moving through a favorable environment through the weekend. Dorian is a Category 4 major hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph and is moving west at 8 mph as of the 10 A.M. update.
The storm will continue to stay over warm open ocean waters of the North Atlantic over the next few days. Sea surface temperatures are between 83° to 85°. These warm waters will help to intensify Dorian over the the next few days with nothing to slow it down.
A significant change has the track farther eastward. Hurricane Dorian could avoid direct landfall in Florida and ride up the east coast. Florida is not out of the danger zone. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone still encompasses most of the state of Florida.
Georgia and South Carolina share much of the threat now with the updated track of Dorian. The Georgia and South Carolina coasts could experience hurricane-force winds, along with life-threatening storms surge.
The northwestern Bahamas are next in line to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian, and that area is under a Hurricane Warning. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Andros Island.
We will continue to monitor Dorian and let you know how it may impact you online as well as our 48 First Alert Weather App.
