Gorgeous weather continues for Labor Day weekend

Perfect weather will continue for this Labor Day holiday weekend with a quiet Saturday evening ahead of us, lows will fall into the upper 60s under clear skies.
Sunday is looking just as beautiful with abundant sunshine and highs in the lows 90s, a light breeze out of the southeast will help things from feeling to uncomfortable. Labor Day Monday will be a repeat of what we saw over the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies and highs staying seasonal in the lower 90s.
The heat and humidity will gradually increase by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s. Oddly enough, we do not have any rain in the forecast for your next ten days and temperatures will dip slightly into the upper 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Hurricane Dorian Update As of 4:00 PM CDT: Still a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds around 150 mph and a very well defined eye showing up on satellite imagery. Most of the Bahamas are under a Hurricane Warning and parts of the central Florida Coast are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Life threatening storm surge and dangerously strong winds are forecast for the Bahamas. Portions of Florida’s eastern coast will begin to experience tropical storm force winds by late Sunday. There is not much of a shift in Dorian’s path as it will eventually track north, locations in Georgia and the Carolinas should expect dangerous storm surge and high winds by midweek… more updates to follow.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.