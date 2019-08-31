Gorgeous weather continues for Labor Day weekend

Hurricane Dorian Update As of 4:00 PM CDT: Still a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds around 150 mph and a very well defined eye showing up on satellite imagery. Most of the Bahamas are under a Hurricane Warning and parts of the central Florida Coast are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Life threatening storm surge and dangerously strong winds are forecast for the Bahamas. Portions of Florida’s eastern coast will begin to experience tropical storm force winds by late Sunday. There is not much of a shift in Dorian’s path as it will eventually track north, locations in Georgia and the Carolinas should expect dangerous storm surge and high winds by midweek… more updates to follow.