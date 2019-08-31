Chid killed in wreck in the Shoals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 11-year-old child was killed in a wreck that happened Friday afternoon in the Shoals.
State Troopers say the child, who was from Colliersville, Tennessee, was a passenger in a Mercedes E300 that was crossing Alabama Highway 20 near Barbara Lane. The vehicle was hit on the rear passenger side by a Jeep Cherokee traveling west on Alabama Highway 20. A third vehicle, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, was also involved in the collision.
The child was pronounced dead at Helen Keller Hospital. The child’s mother and uncle were treated for injuries. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was also treated for injuries.
State Troopers continue to investigate.
