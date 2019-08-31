BREAKING: Multiple people shot in Odessa, Texas

ODESSA, Texas. (WAFF) - NBC News is reporting at least one person is dead and 20 people, including a Texas state trooper, have been injured in a shooting attack in the Odessa-Midland area in Texas.
Police believe there is one shooter. President Donald Trump has been briefed about the attacks and is monitoring the situation, according to White House officials.
NBC News is reporting the suspect hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck.
People are being warned to get off the roadways.
