WWII ship docked in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Still looking for something to do this holiday weekend? Check out this amazing event happening in Decatur!
Today through Tuesday, you can tour the USS LST-325 right in the River City.
The ship served on the beaches of Normandy during WWII and is the last fully functional WWII LST. It still operates on its original engine and has many other original pieces that helped our troops in battle, making it a very special piece of history - especially to those who fought.
“When [veterans] come, and they see this, they just tear up because the emotions all come back just like it was yesterday," says Heather Collins, the president of Veterans Like Us, a veteran services organization. "When they stormed Normandy, and so many of them didn’t come back, they remember that. So, it’s very touching.”
The USS LST-325 is docked at Ingalls Harbor. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, though kids younger than 5 get in free. WWII and Korean War veterans receive free admission as well.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.