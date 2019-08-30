Tuscumbia officer disciplined after viral video

The video shows the officer telling Williams he witnessed him driving recklessly. Williams says he was sitting in a parked car. The officer motions towards his hip, unbuttons the holster of his pistol, draws the gun, and has it pointed at the ground. Williams asks why the officer drew his weapon, and says he’s no threat. The officer tells Williams he “doesn’t want to be blindsided”. Williams asks for a second officer to come over and help, at which point the video cuts out.