Travel adviser says be insured if you’re traveling this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Hurricane Dorian is bearing down on the southeast, potentially leaving thousands of travelers stranded with cancelled or delayed flights in the near future.
Officials from Huntsville International Airport said no flights to or from HSV have been cancelled yet, but Silver Airlines has reserved 30 rooms at the connected Marriott on Sunday.
The airline is also moving 10-15 planes to the airport to avoid potential damage from the storm.
Huntsville travel adviser Susan McDougal said if you’re traveling this weekend, getting covered is the best choice.
“You’re not going to know it’s coming. The best thing, the best advise I can give to any traveler traveling anywhere is to buy travel insurance,” she said.
“You want it, you don’t want to pay for it, but when you need you’re glad you have it.”
Huntsville traveler John Hubbard said he was just in Florida, and the condo he rented had a cancellation clause was less than generous.
“Unless there’s an evacuation order, there’s no refund. Has to be an evacuation order from the county...wow...If you just got scared of the Hurricane that’s on you,” he said.
The rates are usually 10 percent of your trip, but Hubbard said he’s in the black after three full refunds.
The Huntsville International Airport said delays or cancellations could impact flights around the country, so be sure to monitor your flight status.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.