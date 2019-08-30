Retired Colbert County judge appointed to Limestone County sheriff’s case

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 30, 2019 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 6:26 PM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Retired Colbert County Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins has been appointed to the criminal case of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, according to court documents.

Blakely was indicted on 13 counts of theft and ethics charges. He bonded out and returned to work following his arrest.

All four circuit court judges in Limestone County recused themselves from presiding over the case.

Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Tom Parker appointed Tompkins in a filing made Friday.

Tompkins will be reimbursed for travel costs.

