Postal Service salutes T-Rex with new stamp

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - The U.S. Postal Service is saluting the awe-inspiring Tyrannosaurus Rex with new forever stamps.
New Forever stamps depict the growth stages of the massive dinosaur from infant to adult to fossil.
The stamps were dedicated today at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.
“With the dedication of these dazzling new Forever stamps today, the Postal Service pays tribute to the king of dinosaurs,” said Isaac Cronkhite, the Postal Service’s chief human resources officer and executive vice president.
“More than any other dinosaur, since its discovery more than a century ago, the T. rex has stirred the public imagination. We are proud to bring the powerful T. rex on stamps that will whiz through the mail stream on millions of birthday cards, letters and thank-you notes,” Cronkhite said.
The Tyrannosaurus Rex Forever stamps are available in panes of 16 stamps with four designs.
Extinct for some 66 million years, the carnivorous Tyrannosaurus rex dominated the Cretaceous period, which was the tail end of the dinosaur age.
With powerful jaws packed in its 4-foot-long skull and banana-sized teeth serrated like steak knives, T. rex easily bit through the flesh and hefty bones of even large dinosaur prey. Its full-grown weight was six to ten tons. Its maximum length was about 40 feet.
