Military Hypersonic Weapon System to be developed in Lawrence County and Huntsville

“Hypersonic weapons are a critical priority as we continue to innovate and improve our nation’s defense,” said Senator Shelby. “The decision by the Army to select Dynetics, located right here in Alabama, and Lockheed Martin’s Courtland facility to advance this important national security initiative is a testament to the complex defense work taking place in our state. These contracts allow us to leverage commercial technology to field needed weapons to our soldiers in just a few years. This is incredible news, not only for Alabama, but also for the entire nation and the modernization of our armed forces.”