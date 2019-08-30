Military Hypersonic Weapon System to be developed in Lawrence County and Huntsville

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - U.S. Senator Richard Shelby announced on Friday that part of a Hypersonic weapon system will be developed in the Lawrence County city of Courtland.
Senator Shelby released the information in a press release hailing North Alabama as the leader in development of Hypersonic Weapons for the U.S. Army.
Senator Shelby says Dynetics received a $351.6 million contract to produce Hypersonic prototypes in Huntsville and said Lockheed Martin received $347M to serve as the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon prototype system integrator. Part of Lockheed’s development will be done in Courtland.
The scope of Lockheed Martin’s development in Courtland wasn’t released by Shelby’s office. WAFF has reached out to sources at Lockheed Martin for more information and is awaiting an answer.
“Hypersonic weapons are a critical priority as we continue to innovate and improve our nation’s defense,” said Senator Shelby. “The decision by the Army to select Dynetics, located right here in Alabama, and Lockheed Martin’s Courtland facility to advance this important national security initiative is a testament to the complex defense work taking place in our state. These contracts allow us to leverage commercial technology to field needed weapons to our soldiers in just a few years. This is incredible news, not only for Alabama, but also for the entire nation and the modernization of our armed forces.”
The $351.6 million contract awarded to Dynetics will provide for the production of at least 20 C-HGB prototypes. Over a three year period, Dynetics, in collaboration with Sandia National Laboratories, will produce the first commercially manufactured set of prototype C-HGB systems, which will be used by the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and the Missile Defense Agency. As the prime contractor for the C-HGB, Dynetics will provide program and supplier management; procurement; assembly, integration and testing; electrical and mechanical manufacturing; and systems engineering for the prototype.
The $347 million contract awarded to Lockheed Martin for its service as the LRHW prototype system integrator will allow for support in manufacturing, assembly, integration, test, systems engineering, and analysis – part of which will occur at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Courtland, Alabama.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.