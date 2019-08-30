Marshall County Christmas Coalition accepting applications for gift assistance

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Christmas Coalition is lending a hand to families in need.
If you live in Marshall County and you’re not able to afford gifts for your children, you’re encouraged to apply with the Christmas Coalition to receive assistance.
The sign-ups take place at several locations throughout the county from Sept. 3-6.
You can sign up from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Albertville First United Methodist Church, Arab Rec Center, Boaz Rec Center, and Guntersville Rec Center: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Evening sign-up on Tuesday and Thursday is from 2-5:30 p.m. at each location.
You must bring the following information with you.
- Name, photo identification, address, phone number, alternate phone number, and proof of Marshall County residency (copy of electric bill, water bill, bank statement) in the name of the applicant, who must be a parent or legal guardian.
- Name of school, clothing sizes, shoe size, and a few reasonable non-clothing gift requests for each child
- School name, school phone number, and student ID number for children being home schooled
- A list of every person who lives in your household
- If you are not the parent but are the legal guardian, you must bring proof of guardianship or custody documents
- Proof of one the following (in the name of the applicant):
- Copy of 2018 tax return
- SSI letter current - if another adult living in the household is working, they must also have their proof of income
- Current legal paycheck stub - everyone that is working in the household
- July and August bank statements
For more information visit www.christmascoalition.org.
