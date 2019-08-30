Labor Day weekend will be hot, calm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Labor Day weekend forecast is looking calm and hot.
Sunshine will be abundant, which means any outdoor plans will be just fine. Mornings will feel great, with temperatures in the upper 60s, but highs will be in the lower 90s. Humidity will slowly creep back up, getting into the upper 60s by Sunday.
Hurricane Dorian is a major hurricane, at a CAT 3, as of the 1 p.m. NHC update. Dorian has max sustained winds at 115 mph and is moving WNW at 9 mph. It is still forecasted to make landfall on the Florida east coast next week late Monday night/early Tuesday after midnight. Dorian poses a great threat to Florida. Tropical-storm-force winds could reach Florida by Sunday morning, and once Hurricane Dorian reaches the Florida east coast, life-threatening storms surge and hurricane-force winds could lead to serious devastation.
Changes with Hurricane Dorian are expected over the weekend. You can stay up to date on the latest Dorian forecast information on the WAFF First Alert Weather App and on WAFF.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.