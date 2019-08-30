Labor Day weekend will be hot, calm

Hurricane Dorian is a major hurricane, at a CAT 3, as of the 1 p.m. NHC update. Dorian has max sustained winds at 115 mph and is moving WNW at 9 mph. It is still forecasted to make landfall on the Florida east coast next week late Monday night/early Tuesday after midnight. Dorian poses a great threat to Florida. Tropical-storm-force winds could reach Florida by Sunday morning, and once Hurricane Dorian reaches the Florida east coast, life-threatening storms surge and hurricane-force winds could lead to serious devastation.