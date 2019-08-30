HPD: Investigation underway after robbery at Family Dollar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar on Triana Boulevard.
Police say a suspect armed with a handgun entered the store and demanded money. Police weren’t able to release any other information about the suspect who is still on the loose.
The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m.
Police do not believe it’s connected to a robbery that happened Thursday night in Huntsville at a convenience store on Memorial Parkway and Kohler Road.
