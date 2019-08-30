Holiday weekend boating safety on the minds of boaters, officials

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you plan to hit the water Labor Day weekend in north Alabama, officials remind you to be safe. This weekend to many is considered as the last “unofficial” weekend of summer, which typically brings out a lot of boaters.
Danny Kelso with the Morgan County Rescue Squad says this has been one of the deadliest boating seasons on record locally and statewide.
“If you get into a situation do not hesitate to call 911," said Kelso.
There are a few things officials want you to keep in mind.
Always have a life jacket for every person on board your boat, don’t exceed boat capacity, have communication with someone on shore, and never drink and operate a boat.
“It’s going to be busy this week so make sure you abide by the rules, have your license, life vest, fire extinguisher and don’t get too close to boats," said boater Cliff Patrick.
