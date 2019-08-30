Governor Ivey responds to calls for resignation after blackface controversy

Senate Minority leader Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, says Ivey called him this morning. He wants to continue working with her "When she talked to me, the person that I know who she is now, I felt that her apology was sincere,” Singleton said. Singleton told the governor that going forward he hopes this will be a teachable moment "And that we can start some dialogue on race in this state and I think that’s something that needs to happen,” Singleton said.