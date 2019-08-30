Fantastic Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Hurricane Dorian is just right below CAT 3 status, and will likely meet major hurricane criteria later today. Dorian has max sustained winds at 110 mph and is moving NW at 10 mph. It is still forecasted to make landfall on the Florida east coast next week late Monday/early Tuesday. The forecast calls for hurricane-force winds and storm surge likely in northwestern portions of the Bahamas. The same is expected for Florida, with prolonged rain that could lead to extreme flooding as it traverses inland.