Fantastic Labor Day Weekend Forecast

The weather is beautiful once again across the Tennessee Valley! Blue skies are uninterrupted by clouds as drier air remains in place. It will be hotter today, with afternoon highs reaching near 90 degrees, but it won't be as oppressive with the lower humidity.
High school football games are good to go with this amazing forecast. Kick-off will be right around sunset (7:15 PM) and temperatures will be in the lower 80s with a clear sky. Tonight, overnight lows will fall into the mid-60s.
Labor Day Weekend is looking good. Sunshine will be abundant, which means any outdoor plans will be just fine. Mornings will feel great, with temperatures in the upper 60s, but highs will be in the lower 90s. Humidity will slowly creep back up, but won't be on full blast until the beginning of the new work week, but some areas could be below 70-degree dew points.
Hurricane Dorian is just right below CAT 3 status, and will likely meet major hurricane criteria later today. Dorian has max sustained winds at 110 mph and is moving NW at 10 mph. It is still forecasted to make landfall on the Florida east coast next week late Monday/early Tuesday. The forecast calls for hurricane-force winds and storm surge likely in northwestern portions of the Bahamas. The same is expected for Florida, with prolonged rain that could lead to extreme flooding as it traverses inland.
You can stay up to date on the latest Dorian forecast information on the WAFF First Alert Weather App and on WAFF.com.
